Wichita police searching for burglary suspect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are searching for a burglary suspect. The burglary happened around 8:44 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of North Stratford.
Surveillance caught a picture of the man. Police said the burglar took several items from he home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or 911.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Kansas man found in Colorado hotel with
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
WPD investigating after shooting in...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Nearly frozen cat rescued
- Kansas man found in Colorado hotel with former...
- Chiefs wide receiver Thomas arrested in drug...
- Wichita police searching for burglary suspect
- Souper Bowl 2019 held this Friday
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Tornado hits Havana; Cuban president says 3...
- Firefighters search mud after Brazil dam...
- UK leader under new pressure to secure EU Brexit...
- Trump doubts negotiators will strike budget deal...
- Chinese scientist told US Nobelist about...