Crime

Wichita police searching for burglary suspect

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 10:46 AM CST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 10:46 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are searching for a burglary suspect. The burglary happened around 8:44 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of North Stratford. 

Surveillance caught a picture of the man. Police said the burglar took several items from he home. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or 911.

