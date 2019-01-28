Wichita police searching for burglary suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are searching for a burglary suspect. The burglary happened around 8:44 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of North Stratford.

Surveillance caught a picture of the man. Police said the burglar took several items from he home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or 911.