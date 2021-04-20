Wichita police searching for person who threw a man from a staircase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a man was badly injured eight days ago during a large fight in the Old Town area.

Police say they were dispatched to a large disturbance at a business in the 100 block of N. Mosley just before 2 a.m. Monday, April 12.

When officers got there, they found a 22-year-old man with significant injuries. They say a man had thrown the victim from a staircase. The victim was taken to a hospital, but is now out.

This week, the Wichita Police Department posted some surveillance pictures to its Facebook page. It says the people in the pictures were actively participating in the disturbance on April 12.

Wichita police are trying to identify these people. If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. (Courtesy WPD)

Wichita police are trying to identify the vehicles in these photos from an incident on April 12, 2021, on north Mosley. (Courtesy WPD)

If you recognize any of the people or the vehicle, call detectives at 316-268-4128 or email sjerrell@wichita.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.