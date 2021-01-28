Wichita police see drop in crime near South Broadway after injunction on motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has seen a drastic decrease in criminal activity near the South Broadway area after special efforts and an injunction forcing business owners to cooperate with investigations.

From November 1, 2019, to June 24, 2020, police investigated 76 criminal cases at the Afton Motel at 855 S. Broadway. In that time, 200 calls were made to 911.

After police said they received a lack of cooperation from the business owners, three notices of violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance were issued.

It’s a project that has taken some time, but police said they’ve seen a nearly 75% drop in aggravated assault cases since this effort began.

The cases included multiple aggravated assaults with a firearm, drug cases, sexual battery, and several others.

“With COVID happening, I think things actually got worse, ” said officer Anthony Villegas. “Our crime began to spike.”

Officer Villegas took a look into 911 calls and case logs to figure out where exactly the crime was coming from and found out motels were the issue.

After a legal injunction, officers were able to work with businesses to add light, ban troublemakers, and other specific solutions to combating crime.

“It’s taken some time,” said Villegas. “Eventually, we start to weed out the bad eggs, if you will, that are frequenting that area and just working to get the trespass affidavit and trespassing set so that they know they can’t be there.”

Business owners like Jeremy Snyder, the owner of Broadway Burgers and BBQ, said he has seen a transition in the area over the last few months.

“There’s a lot less activity going on now for sure,” said Snyder. “We have a storefront window here where we can see Broadway, and you can’t go seven or eight minutes without seeing an officer there.”

According to date from WPD, the amount of 911 calls to the area near South Broadway has dropped significantly since the summer of 2020.

911 calls from February 2020-January 2021 (Courtesy: WPD)

“Because our call loads have decreased in those areas where we’re not responding to calls, it gives officers the opportunity and time to patrol that area more frequently,” said Villegas.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said this type of progress could lead to more benefits in other parts of the city.

“We have another couple hotels that we are looking at now that are problematic where they have high calls for service, a lot of violence and drugs that we may use this same project on,” said Chief Ramsay.