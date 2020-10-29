Wichita police seek Texas man in connection to homicide at youth football game

One person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot of a youth football game complex. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help to find Maurice Hall, 23, of Garland, Texas.

Maurice Hall (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Police say Hall is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex, 29th and Greenwich, Oct. 21.

It happened while a youth football team was playing at the complex.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 9:30 that night. When they arrived, they heard gunshots, but they did not find a victim or the shooter.

Someone had driven the victim, Marquell Nolen, 31, of Wichita, to a hospital. He died from his injuries.

Investigators say they learned that Nolen and Hall got into an argument on the west side of the bleachers. Police say Hall pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting Nolen. He was the only person injured.

According to investigators, this was not random. They say Hall and Nolen knew each other. They say the argument was not related to the football game.

They credit the community with helping through tips to Crime Stoppers and to the WPD.

If you know where Hall is, call 911. Police say Hall should be considered armed and dangerous.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. The number is 316-267-2111.

