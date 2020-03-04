Wichita police looking for double murder suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a suspect in double murder.

Police said 33-year-old Kyle Young should be considered armed and dangerous. He has felony warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. He is also a suspect in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old George Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman on January 2 at the Hotel at WaterWalk.

Anyone with information on Young or his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (316) 267-2111. If it leads to his arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

