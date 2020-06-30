Wichita police seeking public’s help for information on theft and vandalism of surveillance cameras

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for information in multiple cases involving the theft and vandalism of surveillance cameras.

Wichita police say since February, an unknown suspect has caused thousands of dollars in losses to Wichita Public Schools properties as well as a business in Old Town. The suspect has been observed on surveillance cameras removing cameras from properties and leaving in a white Chrysler 300.

According to Wichita police, to date, three USD 259 schools, including Hyde Elementary School, Mead Middle School, and Clark Elementary School, have fallen victim to the crime.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or submit information anonymously by calling 316-267-2111 or clicking here.

Image courtesy of WPD

