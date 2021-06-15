Wichita police: Teen dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Officers heard multiple shots near the area of the Patrol North substation. A 911 call was then dispatched regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Chautauqua.

As officers were en route to that location, they learned that the victim had been dropped off at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers.

Officers located a crime scene in the 1500 block of N Chautauqua, but cooperation from victims and witnesses was limited.

