Wichita police: Teen in stolen vehicle strikes patrol car, overturns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a teen in a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle and overturned this morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near Blake and Palisade.

Police tell KSN News an officer was en route to a call when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and making several traffic violations near Pawnee and Palisade.

Near Blake and Palisade, the vehicle stopped and turned around, facing the officer’s car, which was parked with the officer inside. The vehicle then accelerated toward the officer’s patrol car, striking the patrol car, and causing the suspect vehicle to roll over.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated battery-LEO and traffic violations. Police say the teen wasn’t injured.