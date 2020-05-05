Wichita police: Teens arrested on felony warrants following pursuit

handcuffs_1519939809482.jpg

file photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 17-year-old on charges of felony evade and elude, resisting arrest, and two outstanding felony warrants.  The WPD also arrested a 15-year-old for obstruct and two outstanding felony warrants.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, officers observed a white Kia Spectra traveling at a high rate of speed north on South Oliver at Harry Street.  The officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a traffic pursuit ensued.  The car came to a stop in the 900 block of South Armour, and three teens ran from the vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, all three teens were taken into custody.  The two juveniles, who were arrested, were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.  A 16-year-old female was released to a guardian.

This case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

