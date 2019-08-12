Wichita police to hold news conference with U.S. Marshals Service on effort to reduce violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is hosting a joint news conference today at 2 p.m. led by the U.S. Marshals Service to discuss the successes of a recent collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Wichita titled, “Operation Triple Beam.”

The operation was held from June through July and helped decrease violent crime in Wichita by targeting violent offenders. The efforts ended with more than 900 arrests, the seizure of more than 80 guns, over $142,000 in cash and $835,000 in illegal narcotics.

“Senator Jerry Moran was instrumental in bringing the resources of our federal partners to Wichita to combat violent crime,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay. “There is no doubt that the dramatic decrease in crime is a direct result of the hard work that was done by all of the partners in this effort.”

The operation was a collaborative effort between the U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SGSO), Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Alcohol Tobacco Firearms (ATF), Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.