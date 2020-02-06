Wichita police warn of license plate thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say thieves stealing license plates is happening all too often. A local church is just one of more than 100 victims so far this year.

Pastor William Vann shows the empty spot that once held the Iasis Christian Center’s church van license plate until thieves stole it.

“One of our deacons was getting ready to pick up some of our parishioners for Sunday, and when they came around to this west parking lot, we discovered that the tag was missing again off the white van,” said Pastor Vann.

He says it’s the second time in eight months it’s been stolen.

“So here we are again having to go through the insurance and go back to the tag office to get another replacement tag,” said Pastor Vann.

Pastor Vann is not alone. Wichita police report there were 157 tags reported stolen in January.

Wichita police say thieves target license plates for a variety of reasons.

“Maybe they are stealing it because they can’t afford the license plate for their car. Maybe they are stealing it to put on a car when they go to commit a robbery or criminal act of that nature,” said Lt. Scott Brunow, Wichita Police Department.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Police say install loss prevention screws, park in well-lit areas and park in garages when you can.

“I just hope that whoever is out here doing this would find a little bit of grace and understand that this is not the right methodology to go about getting a tag,” Pastor Vann.

LATEST STORIES: