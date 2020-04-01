Wichita police warn of storage unit burglary trend

1  of  53
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Wichita police warn of storage unit burglary trend

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WPD photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said Wednesday they are seeing a crime trend involving burglaries to Wichita storage unit facilities.

WPD photo

Through the investigations of these burglaries, WPD believes multiple suspects are involved.  Also, the suspects will generally break into a storage unit, take items, and then replace the lock, making it appear no burglary had occurred.  In some of these situations, theft has not been noticed for several weeks, which can hinder the investigation.

WPD provided the following tips for keeping storage unit and property safe:

  • Check on your storage unit as often as possible;
  • Install a security lock that is difficult to cut with bolt cutters; and
  • Inventory the items in your storage unit by taking pictures and documenting serial numbers of the items.
WPD photo

WPD provided the following guideline on what to do if you are a victim:

  • Call 911 to file a police report;
  • Contact staff with the storage unit facility and ask them to hold any video evidence for police; and
  • Check Facebook market place or other similar social media sites for your stolen property.  Having photos and serial numbers of your items will help prove ownership of the stolen item.

“We are in desperate times for some, due to this unfortunate pandemic,” Captain Clay Germany with WPD said. “Suspects are looking for easy crimes of opportunity, and we want to make sure you take steps to keep yourself and your property safe.”

Anyone with any information about storage unit burglaries can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories