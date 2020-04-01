Wichita police warn of storage unit burglary trend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said Wednesday they are seeing a crime trend involving burglaries to Wichita storage unit facilities.

WPD photo

Through the investigations of these burglaries, WPD believes multiple suspects are involved. Also, the suspects will generally break into a storage unit, take items, and then replace the lock, making it appear no burglary had occurred. In some of these situations, theft has not been noticed for several weeks, which can hinder the investigation.

WPD provided the following tips for keeping storage unit and property safe:

Check on your storage unit as often as possible;

Install a security lock that is difficult to cut with bolt cutters; and

Inventory the items in your storage unit by taking pictures and documenting serial numbers of the items.

WPD photo

WPD provided the following guideline on what to do if you are a victim:

Call 911 to file a police report;

Contact staff with the storage unit facility and ask them to hold any video evidence for police; and

Check Facebook market place or other similar social media sites for your stolen property. Having photos and serial numbers of your items will help prove ownership of the stolen item.

“We are in desperate times for some, due to this unfortunate pandemic,” Captain Clay Germany with WPD said. “Suspects are looking for easy crimes of opportunity, and we want to make sure you take steps to keep yourself and your property safe.”

Anyone with any information about storage unit burglaries can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

