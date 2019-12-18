Wichita police warning drivers of leaving vehicles running and unattended

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -Wichita police are warning drivers that if you leave your car unattended to warm up in the morning, it could get stolen!
Officers were out in the cold Wednesday morning handing out fliers on cars left running attended.
Leaving a vehicle idling actually violates a state statute. A remote start is the only exception to this rule because you can still lock your car.
Recently, a thief was caught on tape stealing a car as it warmed up in the driveway.
