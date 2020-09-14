Wichita police: Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while at home with her two small children.
It happened around midnight Saturday at a home in the 700 block of South Pershing.
Police said a man entered the home and demanded money. The victim reported he sexually assaulted her before leaving. She was transported to an area hospital.
No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any additional information, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something at Hotline (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at ( 316) 267-2111.
