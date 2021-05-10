Wichita police work to crack down on street racing

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are trying to crack down on street racing after several recent incidents involving injuries and deaths.

The exact number of racing incidents is hard to pinpoint because police don’t track them separately and often people caught racing are charged with other crimes, such as reckless driving, that carry tougher penalties.

At least two people have been killed and two people injured in racing incidents over the past year.

Sedgwick County Assistant District Attorney Aaron Breitenbach said street racing has been growing slowly over the past couple years

