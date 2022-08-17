WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former teacher from Trinity Academy in Wichita was sentenced Wednesday for sexual relations with a student.

Matthew McFarren, 43, of Wichita, was sentenced to 34 months (2 years and 10 months) in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), with 24 months of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual relations with a student under 16 years old on Friday. McFarren was arrested back in March of 2021.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said at the time of the arrest that officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student.

After an investigation, McFarren was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Trinity Academy president Dr. Kneeland Brown released the following statement: