WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former teacher from Trinity Academy in Wichita was sentenced Wednesday for sexual relations with a student.
Matthew McFarren, 43, of Wichita, was sentenced to 34 months (2 years and 10 months) in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), with 24 months of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual relations with a student under 16 years old on Friday. McFarren was arrested back in March of 2021.
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said at the time of the arrest that officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student.
After an investigation, McFarren was arrested.
At the time of the arrest, Trinity Academy president Dr. Kneeland Brown released the following statement:
Trinity Academy has been made aware of the arrest of former high school teacher, Matt McFarren. We are devastated at this news. This alleged behavior leading to the arrest runs directly counter to the school’s beliefs and values.
Two weeks ago, Trinity Academy terminated Mr. McFarren for a violation of employee expectations and school policy. In addition, we immediately made a report to the appropriate authorities. We are, of course, cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.
The safety and security of our students is of primary importance. Trinity Academy has a comprehensive Student Protection Plan that includes rigorous background checks, technology and precautions designed for the safety of our students, help for victims, and the screening of all employees, coaches and volunteers. Trinity will always be dedicated to protecting those who are in our care.Dr. Kneeland Brown, President of Trinity Academy