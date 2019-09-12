Wichita receives grant to address gun violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita announced the city received a grant to combat gun violence.

The $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will help the Wichita Police Department set up a gun crime center. The grant is part of a federal initiative aimed at putting more resources into cities that are fighting violent crime problems.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, Deputy State Director Mike Zamrzla from Sen. Jerry Moran’s office, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell were all present at today’s announcement.

“We want the Wichita Police Department to have more tools to fight violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “Technology, intelligence and community engagement are the keys to identifying firearms used in crimes and successfully prosecuting armed criminals.”

In Wichita, shootings have increased each year since 2014. Specifically, in 2018, Wichita experienced nearly twice as many shootings as experienced in 2014.

In its application for the grant, the Wichita Police Department outlined plans to develop a Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC), including a crime analyst, an investigator, training, software for data analysis, bullets, cameras, a remote test fire system, microscope, bullet detection sensors, a CGIC prosecutor and forensic examiner. The plan includes funding for Wichita State University to serve as a research partner. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will work with police on the project.

“This program will help advance Wichita’s ongoing efforts to modernize the way they investigate and address gun-related crimes,” said Sen. Jerry Moran in a written statement to KSN. “I will continue to work with the Wichita Police Department on how we can best equip our men and women in uniform to keep our communities safe.”

Funding is being provided by the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance through the National Crime Gun Intelligence Center initiative.

“WPD is excited about this new technology to more effectively address and investigate gun-related crime in Wichita,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “WPD appreciates Sen. Moran’s continued support in helping to lower violent crime in our city.”

More information on the program is available at this website.

