WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a shooting that critically injured a man in Wichita on June 6 was caught in Norman, Oklahoma.

A news release by the Wichita Police Department says on June 6, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 18th Street North and Chautauqua.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old victim “bleeding profusely” from a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and rendered aid. He was later taken to a local hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Police said the victim was walking in the area when he got into an argument with a man driving a white vehicle. The man in the car produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Detectives used the Flock camera system and determined the suspect was driving south toward the Kansas-Oklahoma state line.

Police in Norman, Oklahoma, which is south of Oklahoma City, found the suspect and arrested him. Officers found a handgun that was later determined to be the one used in the shooting.

The suspect is currently being held in Oklahoma and will later be extradited to Wichita. An investigation is ongoing.