Wichita teen charged with second-degree murder in New Year’s Day shooting

Correction: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information about the status of the criminal case against Martin. Martin is currently charged with murder in the second degree and his next court appearance is set for later this month. We apologize for the error.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges have been filed against Noah Martin, 19, of Wichita in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting that happened at a home in the 1200 block of S. Laura. The victim was 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres.

Martin has been charged with murder in the second degree. His bond is set at $150,000.

His next court appearance is on April 22, 2021.