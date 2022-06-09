WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been critically injured in a shooting that happened Thursday night in south Wichita.

According to Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Mike Linnehan, officers received a report of a shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 2400 block of S. Laura.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police found the teen lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital.

“At this point, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” said Linnehan.

An investigation into finding out the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

“We have officers that are conducting a neighborhood canvas trying to look for any type of surveillance equipment that may have captured some of this,” Linnehan said.

Linnehan says he is hoping that if the victim is able to talk, he will.