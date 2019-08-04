Wichita teen dead after overnight shooting

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after an overnight shooting in central Wichita.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Central.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene they found the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds in a pickup truck that he was driving. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. There were two other teens in the truck, they were not hurt.

Police say their investigation revealed the blue pick-up truck was going east on Central and began being followed by a black pick-up truck. A suspect from the black truck fired multiple times, hitting the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.