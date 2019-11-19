Live Now
Wichita teen escapes after being kidnapped and raped

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking home Monday when a man approached her, held a knife to her, forced her into his car and sexually assaulted her.

Police say they got the call of an abduction in the area of 300 North Volutsia around 6:20 p.m.

Officers began searching and saw a girl jump out of the car that was leaving the area. She ran towards officers.

The driver fled in the car while the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation led them to the 1900 block of North Lorraine where they say they found the car and Anthony Seymour, 58.

Officers arrested Seymour and booked him on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sodomy and a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order.

Police say they are still investigating. When they are finished, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

