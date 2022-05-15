WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen was killed in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for a shooting around 11:40 p.m. in the 500 block of S Lulu St.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The WPD says they learned that an unknown suspect shot the boy after he had approached the suspect’s car in front of the apartments on S Lulu St. The suspect then fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.