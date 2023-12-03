WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Wichita Saturday night.

According to Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Matt Lang, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2500 block of N. Gentry Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his late teens with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken in serious but stable condition to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Lang says according to a preliminary investigation, a disturbance outside of the residence led to the shooting.

He says several witnesses are cooperating with police.

“We have a vehicle description of a gray car leaving the area at the time of the shooting,” said Lang.

If anyone has any information, Lang asks that you please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.