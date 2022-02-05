WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in south Wichita.

Wichita police today say officers got called to the 1000 block of South Woodland, south of Lincoln, a few minutes before five this morning on the call of a shooting.

Officers say they found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The WPD says the victim knew the suspect.

As of Saturday afternoon, February 5, investigators did not have a suspect in custody.

Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

As the investigation continues WPD expects to have more details on what led up to the shooing.