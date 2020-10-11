Wichita teen sustains serious injuries after shooting in park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Saturday night in southeast Wichita.

Wichita Police told KSN that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of South Bluffview near Lincoln and Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male in a park who had been shot. The teen was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he remains with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said the circumstances before the shooting are unknown and the case remains under investigation. This is not believed to be a random incident.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407 or the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

