Teenager arrested in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9300 block of East Funston. Officers found the victim, Cooper Kelly, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was over an illegal drug deal.

Police say they learned through their investigation that the suspect was the 17 year old and they arrested him early this morning. The teenager was booked on suspicion of felony murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories