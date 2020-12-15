Teenager arrested in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9300 block of East Funston. Officers found the victim, Cooper Kelly, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was over an illegal drug deal.

Police say they learned through their investigation that the suspect was the 17 year old and they arrested him early this morning. The teenager was booked on suspicion of felony murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.