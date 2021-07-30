Wichita teenager gets 2 years probation in shooting death of relative

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita teenager to two years probation in the shooting death of Lisa Trimmell, a family member.

Trimmell, 41, was found dead in her home in the 3200 block of North 159th Street East in June 2018.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says there was a confrontation, an argument, and then a shot was fired.

Court documents provided to KSN News in 2018 say the boy shot her to defend himself and another boy in an attack. The document said the boy feared for his life and the life of the other child.

The documents say the boy shot Trimmell once in the neck. Despite the accused boy’s CPR and efforts to resuscitate Trimmell, EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. KSN has not named the boy because he is a juvenile.

In June, the boy pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal use of a weapon. The original charge was second-degree murder.

After the sentencing Friday afternoon, Bennett explained the sentence of probation.

“Under the juvenile code, we’re only now supposed to send people to prison who have a, who are dangerous, and as you heard, every psychologist who looked at him said he’s not,” he said.

Bennett says this was a difficult case and involved very labored negotiations and extensive conversations with the family of the boy and the victim.