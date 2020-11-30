Wichita teens arrested for spraying mace and trying to steal woman’s SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested two teenage boys on Sunday for trying to steal a woman’s SUV. It happened at 11 a.m. at the West Way Shopping Center located in the 2500 block of South Seneca.

A 50-year-old woman reported two boys attempting to steal her vehicle as she was getting inside the SUV. She stated they opened her vehicle door, sprayed her with mace, and attempted to pull her out of the vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot.

Responding officers spotted the juveniles running in the area, and after a foot pursuit, both teens were arrested without incident.

The teens face robbery charges. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.