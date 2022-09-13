Someone vandalized McAfee Pool on July 25 or 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy Wichita Parks and Recreation)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a summer of costly vandalism at some of Wichita’s city parks and pools, the City of Wichita will add more security measures.

Tuesday morning, the Wichita City Council voted unanimously to spend $500,000 on security measures, including video surveillance.

This summer, the City had to temporarily close several pools because of damage from vandals, so it is making the pools the priority.

The City says these are the pools in order of priority:

Aley

McAfee

Minisa

Orchard

College Hill

Harvest

Parks and Recreation used Wichita Police Department security assessments to come up with the next areas on the list for increased security:

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

Lynette Woodard Recreation Center

Boston Recreation Center

If there is still money left, the City will also include the new Seasons Venue at O.J. Watson Park. The venue will bring in money, and the City wants to protect that revenue stream.

The City says the $500,000 will come from general obligation bond funding in the 2023-2032 adopted Capital Improvement Program.