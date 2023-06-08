WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 49-year-old man is recovering after being attacked by several people late Wednesday night. One of the attackers cut him with a knife while stealing his shoes.

The attack happened on North Emporia, between 10th and 11th Streets.

The Wichita Police Department says someone called 911 after hearing the victim scream for help shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground. He had cuts to his upper torso. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The WPD says several people attacked the man, and one was armed with a knife. The victim said the man with the knife cut him and took his shoes.

Officers searched the area and said they found the knife-wielding suspect hiding behind a tree. They eventually talked him into coming out from behind the tree and arrested him.

Police say the suspect is a 30-year-old Wichita man. They booked him on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The WPD is asking for help to find the others who may have been involved. If you have information on the case, call investigators at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.