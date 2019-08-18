Wichita woman, accused of killing her son, to appear in preliminary hearing Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman accused of killing her son is scheduled to be in court tomorrow for a preliminary hearing.

Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich are charged in connection to the death of their 2-year-old son, Zaiden.

Police say the boy had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib in their mobile home in April of 2019. A 4-month-old boy who was taken from their home.

FILE: Zaiden Javonovich, 2-years-old, was found dead inside his crib at the family home in April, 2019. His mother and father, Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonocich, are charged in connection to the toddlers death.

A Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Center autopsy revealed the boy died of dehydration and malnutrition.

Zaiden’s weight at autopsy was approximately 14.9 pounds and his length was 31 inches, far below the CDC clinical growth charts for a boy his age.

Along with murder, Marchant and Javonovich are expected to be charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.