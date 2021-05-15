Police arrest sister of Wichita woman who was fatally shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that killed her sister, Shawna Webb, 40, of Wichita.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry.  Upon arrival, officers contacted Wilson and received information that Webb was shot and needed help.  Officers also saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle.

Officers located a crime scene at a home in the 2400 block of Green where Webb was found inside, shot, and unresponsive.  Webb was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating. If anyone has any information on this case, they can call WPD detectives (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

