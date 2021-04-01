Wichita woman arrested in dangerous April Fools’ Day prank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has learned that some April Fools’ Day jokes can go too far.

Police say Arnthia Willis, 58, called a family member this morning and said she had been shot.

The concerned family member called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers sent multiple officers, EMS, even firefighters, to what they thought was a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of E. Arlene.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets, and tried to reach out to anyone inside the home. When they did not get a response, they went into the home. It was empty.

Police investigated and say they learned it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Willis was found in Derby and arrested.

Police say the crime is “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.” Once officers are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.