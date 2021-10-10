WPD: Wichita mother arrested in baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Neriah Dilley of Wichita on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers got a call of an infant not breathing in the 800 block of South Mission.

Police officers and first responders went to the home and found one-year-old Myonna Townley in critical condition. She was rushed to a hospital but died from her injuries. Police say the baby had evidence of trauma on her body.

Investigators say interviews and the examination of evidence led to Dilley’s arrest. Police say she is Townley’s mother.

Police are still investigating and plan to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

A news release from the WPD said, “WPD continues its thoughts and prayers for everyone affected by this tragic incident.”