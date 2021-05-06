Wichita woman arrested in death of nephew during family argument

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested a 59-year-old woman in the shooting death of her nephew.

Sandra Ross (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say it happened at a home in the 800 block of S. Terrace Sunday evening.

Police say Sandra Ross and several relatives were at the home when she got into a disturbance with one of them. Investigators say she grabbed a handgun and there was a struggle over it.

The gun discharged and struck her nephew, John Ross, 27, of Wichita. He was sitting on a couch and was not involved in the argument.

Police learned of the incident when they were notified that a shooting victim had shown up at a hospital around 7:40 p.m.

The hospital was treating John Ross for a gunshot to the chest. He died from his injuries.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 59-year-old Sandra Ross of Wichita on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Police say they examined evidence, spoke to witnesses, and arrested Sandra Ross on Wednesday.

She was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Police say they continue to investigate and will present the case to the district attorney’s office.