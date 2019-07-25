Wichita woman arrested in Nebraska with guns and 16 pounds of meth in vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman was among two people arrested with firearms and 16 pounds of methamphetamine by Nebraska State Troopers .
It happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
27-year-old Richard Adams of Corona, California and 26-year-old Kacee Jones, of Wichita were arrested on numerous charges related to drug possession with intent to deliver, and felony possession of firearms.
A Nebraska State Patrol news release says a trooper pulled over a BMW that was speeding eastbound on I-80 near North Platte.
The trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.
A search of the vehicle revealed several controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana.
Three loaded handguns were found inside the vehicle.
Both were booked into Lincoln County Jail.