Wichita woman arrested in Nebraska with guns and 16 pounds of meth in vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman was among two people arrested with firearms and 16 pounds of methamphetamine by Nebraska State Troopers .

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

27-year-old Richard Adams of Corona, California and 26-year-old Kacee Jones, of Wichita were arrested on numerous charges related to drug possession with intent to deliver, and felony possession of firearms.

A Nebraska State Patrol news release says a trooper pulled over a BMW that was speeding eastbound on I-80 near North Platte.

Troopers in @NSP_TroopD found 16 lbs of meth, along with cocaine, heroin, pills, and marijuana during a traffic stop yesterday near North Platte.



There were also three loaded handguns in the vehicle.



Two arrested. Great work, Troops!



Details: https://t.co/il2i4RZrkX pic.twitter.com/IPiZvFSg5Z — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 24, 2019

The trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle revealed several controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana.

Three loaded handguns were found inside the vehicle.

Both were booked into Lincoln County Jail.