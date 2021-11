WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman changed her plea Tuesday minutes before her jury trial was to begin.

Amber Ahrens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a gun. Prosecutors had earlier charged Aherns with those counts.

Ahrens admitted to killing 53-year-old David Leddy following an argument on June 17, 2020. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Pinecrest. She will be sentenced on Feb. 3.