Wichita woman charged in crash and shooting that killed a bicylist

Charity Blackmon, 31, listens as a judge reads the charges against her, March 30, 2021. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman appeared before a judge today and was charged in a homicide involving a hit-and-run and a shooting.

Police investigate a hit-and-run and shooting at 13th and Oliver that left one man dead, March 26, 2021. (KSN photo)

Police say Charity Blackmon, 31, hit a bicyclist with her van at 13th and Oliver last Friday. They say she then got out of her van and fired a shot from a handgun, striking the bicyclist. The victim has been identified as Merrill Rabus, 54.

Police say witnesses followed Blackmon as she drove from the scene. She was later arrested near 14th and Green.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge read the two charges filed against Blackmon: murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The judge asked Blackmon if she had any questions about the charges. She asked about the charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

“The allegation is that you had been convicted of aggravated assault back in 2016 and were in possession of a weapon illegally,” the judge said.

A search of Kansas Department of Corrections records shows that Blackmon has previously been convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Blackmon’s next court date is set for April 8. The judge set her bond at $250,000.