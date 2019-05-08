Wichita woman charged in fatal accident that killed two

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 24-year-old Wichita woman was charged today in a fatal accident on Sunday that killed 70-year-old Maria Wood and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured 36-year-old Jenny Wood.

Mia Collins was charged in Sedgwick County Court with nine counts, including first-degree murder, flee and elude, aggravated battery possession of meth and driving with a suspended license. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the accident. The Wichita Police Department was pursuing the stolen vehicle Collins was allegedly driving when it crashed.

Collins next court date is set for May 23.