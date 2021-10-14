Wichita woman charged in the murder of her daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Neriah Dilley, 27, appeared in court Thursday, Oct. 14 facing charges for the murder of her daughter. Police arrested Dilley Saturday, Oct. 9.

Neriah Dilley (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

She has been charged in Sedgwick County District Court with murder in the first degree and abuse of a child; torture or beating a child under the age of six.

According to Wichita police, on Saturday Oct. 9 just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 800 block of S Mission for an infant not breathing. Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found 1-year-old Myonna Townley in critical condition. Townley was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Trauma was also found on her body.

Dilley will be back in court on Oct. 28. Her bond is set at $250,000.

