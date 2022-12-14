WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was in court on Tuesday, where she was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Jennifer Hoggatt, 37, of Wichita, was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Jennifer Hoggatt mugshot (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents say in 10 of the counts, Hoggatt unlawfully possessed content that depicted a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The other two counts say she unlawfully promoted a performance of “sexually explicit conduct by a child under 14 years of age,” according to the court filings.

The court filings say the crimes were committed between July 2019 and Jan. 2020.

Hoggatt is next due in court on Dec. 27. She is currently in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $150,000 bond.