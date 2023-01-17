WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was arrested on Friday in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in October has been charged with attempted murder.

Paloma Adame was charged by a judge with attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery, according to court documents.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, near the intersection of E Kellogg Dr and S 143rd St E.

Crash at 143rd East and Kellogg (Courtesy: Wichway.org)

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says Adame was driving a Kia Sorento east on Kellogg when she allegedly sideswiped two cars.

Investigators say she then allegedly struck a Toyota Camry, causing a three-car crash, before going into another lane and causing a two-car crash.

The SCSO says witnesses spotted Adame allegedly speeding and driving recklessly just before the crashes.

Seven people, including a 5-year-old passenger in Adame’s car, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. All have since been released. The sheriff’s office alleges that the 5-year-old passenger was never properly restrained in the vehicle.

Adame’s bond has been set at $150,000. She is next due in court on Jan. 30.