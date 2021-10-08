Wichita woman charged with first-degree murder regarding shooting at long-term hotel

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shae Roberts, 35, appeared in court Friday, Oct. 8 facing charges for a shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead.

Police arrested Roberts Thursday, Oct. 7.

Patricio Gomez (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

A District Court Judge has charged her with murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony and of attempted distribution of heroin/certain stimulants ranging between one and three and a half grams.

Wichita police officers say Roberts played a role in a deadly shooting at a long-term hotel in East Wichita Thursday, Sept. 30 that left 42-year-old Michael Martinez dead.

Roberts will be back in court Oct. 14. Her bond is set at $500,000.

The Wichita Police Department is still looking for 31-year-old Patricio Gomez. Investigators believe he was with Roberts when Martinez was shot and killed.

Gomez is considered armed and dangerous.

