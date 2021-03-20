Police investigate criminal homicide in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have found the car of a woman whose death is believed to be a homicide.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said Saturday afternoon that a 911 call from a citizen led officers to the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis that belonged to 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson.

The discovery came one day after EMS crews went to a home in the 10600 block of West Taft Friday night and found Arvidson injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information, they can detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.