Wichita woman gets 50 years in prison for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita woman to the Hard 50 for stabbing a man to death in 2019.

Micaela Spencer, 27, was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of William Callison.

On May 13, 2019, deputies were called to investigate an auto theft near Englewood and MacArthur involving a stolen vehicle and trailer.

That led investigators to a home in the 1300 block of S. Greenwood, where they say they found Spencer and Royce Thomas inside the stolen trailer. They found Callison dead inside the attached recreational vehicle. He had been stabbed to death.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Spencer to 50 years to life on the murder charges, 38 months on a level 5 theft, seven months on a level 9 theft, and six months on the sale of sexual relations.

The district attorney’s office says the sentences are running concurrently, so her total sentence is the Hard 50.

Thomas is already serving time in the murder. He was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of theft and sentenced to 54 years in prison. He is currently housed at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.