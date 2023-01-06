WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman appeared in front of a judge who sentenced her for the fatal shooting of her sister in May 2021.

Joy Wilson, 36, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

On May 15, 2021, officers responded to an assist call at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital. Police say upon arrival, officers talked to Wilson and received information that her sister, Shawna Webb, 40, was shot and needed help.

Officers say they saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle.

A crime scene was located at a house in the 2400 block of Green St, where Webb was found inside, shot and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was arrested on May 17, 2021, and charged four days later.