WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon was sentenced to prison on Friday morning.

Charity Blackmon was handed a sentence of 554 months, which equals out to 46 years and two months. After she is released, she will be on post release for 36 months, Under the Kansas Offender Registration Act, she has to register for the rest of her life, according to Sedgwick County officials.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in March 2022.

In June 2022, Blackmon requested to withdraw the guilty plea, saying she felt pressured to take the plea deal. The judge denied the request.

The incident occurred in March 2021. Police said at the time Blackmon hit a bicyclist near the intersection of 13th St. and Oliver. They said she got out of her van and shot the bicyclist, a 54-year-old man.

Witnesses followed Blackmon as she fled the scene, and she was later arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Green St.