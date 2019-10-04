Wichita woman, man charged with first-degree murder in 2-year-old’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of her young son.

Stephanie Aviles and Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia were each charged Thursday with first-degree murder. They made their first appearances from the jail.

Stephanie’s 2-year-old son Jacob Aviles was found dead Sunday in his home near Seneca and Munnell Street.

Police said Jacob had extensive bruising to his body from abuse.

The two will be back in court Oct. 17, 2019.

Aviles’ is being held on $300,000 bond, while Gonzalez-Mejia’s bond is $450,000.

