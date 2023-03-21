WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2021 deadly shooting.

According to court documents, Shae Roberts pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted distribution of methamphetamine on March 16, 2023.

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation revealed that Roberts, and a man, Patricio Gomez, met Michael Martinez to exchange drugs in September 2021 when a fight broke out between the two men at an extended-stay hotel in east Wichita. Authorities say Gomez fired multiple shots at Martinez, killing him. Roberts and Gomez then left the scene.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.